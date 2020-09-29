हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Indian Army undertakes expedition to Mount Khangchengyao, 10th highest peak in country

The Mount Khangchengyao is located at an altitude of 6,889 meters above sea level in north Sikkim. 

Indian Army soldiers will be undertaking a mountaineering expedition to Mount Khangchengyao, the tenth highest peak in the country. As many as 18 soldiers of the Trishakti Corps will be undertaking this expedition.

The expedition, scheduled to be held between September 29 to October 8, was flagged off on Tuesday. The team is being led by Major Ankit and Captain Sanyam Sharma. 

“The team will establish Base Camp and Advance Base Camp tentatively by September 30, 2020. The expedition plans to summit Mount Khangchengyao on October 7 or 8, 2020,” said a release from Army Eastern Command.

Mount Khangchengyao is the fourth highest peak in Sikkim and 10th highest peak in India. A deeply respected and revered peak by the locals in Sikkim, Mount Khangchengyao is known as the Male Deity, as per folklore.

Indian Army Mount Khangchengyao
