Indian Army Unveils ‘Bhairav Commando’ Force: A New Era In Strategic Defence

In a significant development, the Indian Army is set to introduce a new elite commando unit, the ‘Bhairav Commando Force’. This specialised force, designed to bolster India’s military capabilities, will focus on high-risk operations and counter-terrorism initiatives in sensitive regions across the country. In today’s DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, Zee News, analysed the strategic significance of this move.

The creation of the Bhairav Commandos marks a monumental step in the Indian Army’s evolving structure, with an eye on modern warfare tactics and threats. According to media reports, the Bhairav units are expected to be operational by the end of 2025, with five units to be deployed in various critical regions such as Leh, Srinagar, Nagrota, Western India, and Northeast India.

The Army aims to eventually prepare a total of 23 to 25 such units, ensuring comprehensive defence coverage across the country.

These commandos will undergo intense training in their respective regimental centres, where volunteers from various regiments will undergo rigorous courses to become part of this highly specialised force. The primary aim of the Bhairav Commandos is to bridge the gap between the elite “Ghatak Commandos” and the well-known “Para Commandos” by creating a more advanced, independent unit capable of handling operations in extremely hostile environments.

The name "Bhairav" has been carefully chosen, drawing inspiration from Lord Shiva’s fierce form. In Hindu belief, Bhairav is regarded as the protector of dharma, defending against malevolent forces. This naming is symbolic, aiming to instil fear in the enemy and emphasise the force’s relentless resolve in protecting national security.

Distinctive Features Of Bhairav Commandos

While India already has highly skilled commandos like the Ghatak and Para units, the Bhairav Commando Force will function differently. These units will not be attached to any specific platoon. Instead, they will be an independent force, directly reporting to the Army Headquarters, and will be deployed on critical operations that require swift, specialised interventions. This makes them unique and more flexible compared to their predecessors, with a primary focus on eliminating high-value targets and executing covert operations.

To better understand the distinction, Sinha highlighted the difference in roles: Ghatak Commandos, who have long been the backbone of the Indian Army’s operations in Kashmir, are platoon-specific, while the Bhairav Commandos will have broader operational responsibilities, alleviating the Para Commandos, who will then focus on more critical missions like those involving high-level strategic importance.

Training And Technology: An Edge Over Enemy

The Bhairav Commandos will be equipped with advanced weaponry, including AK-47 rifles and sniper rifles such as the DRAGUNOV. They will also undergo specialised training in unconventional warfare tactics, including sabotage, communications disruption, and landmine management. An integral aspect of their training will be drone warfare, where they will be taught to operate surveillance and attack drones.

The importance of drone warfare has been underscored by recent global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has demonstrated the strategic advantage of drones in modern combat. The Bhairav Commandos will be trained to deploy these drones efficiently, giving them an edge in both surveillance and offensive operations. As Sinha noted, "Drone technology is the future of warfare, and the Indian Army is keen to equip its forces with the skills to dominate this new frontier."

The Bhairav Commandos’ Strategic Impact

Each Bhairav unit will consist of around 250 commandos, with a total of 5,750 commandos expected to be trained by the time all 23 units are operational. The command of each unit will be held by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. The training itself will be demanding, spanning approximately three months, and will involve intense physical conditioning, weapons proficiency, and mission-specific strategies.

The new force will play a crucial role in counterterrorism, special operations, and high-risk missions, particularly in areas like Jammu and Kashmir, where security challenges are paramount. Furthermore, Bhairav Commandos will ensure that the Indian Army can execute rapid, decisive actions when necessary, without relying on larger conventional forces.

Rudra Brigades: Complementing Bhairav Commandos

Alongside the formation of the Bhairav Commandos, the Indian Army is also modernising its brigade-level formations, with the creation of the Rudra Brigades. These elite units, which combine infantry, armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery, and drone warfare expertise, are designed to operate independently in combat zones.

The Rudra Brigades will be capable of executing missions in their entirety, without relying on external support. They are being strategically positioned along India’s critical borders, including those with Pakistan and China, where they will be prepared for quick deployment during conflicts. These formations will ensure that the Army has the necessary resources to defend the country swiftly and effectively, with all the required tools available at the front lines.

Future-Proofing India’s Defence Capabilities

The formation of the Bhairav Commandos and Rudra Brigades marks a major shift towards more autonomous and flexible military formations within the Indian Army. With modern technology, advanced training, and a focus on rapid deployment, these units will enhance India’s preparedness for both conventional and unconventional warfare. This is a bold step forward for India, as it positions the Army to tackle the challenges of future warfare, with a focus on agility, precision, and speed.

As the Indian Army continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving security landscape, the Bhairav Commando Force and the Rudra Brigades will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s military dominance in the years to come.