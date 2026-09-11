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  • /Global recognition: NATO warfare study extensively cites 2 Indian Army veterans, Gen VK Singh calls it 'landmark'

Global recognition: NATO warfare study extensively cites 2 Indian Army veterans, Gen VK Singh calls it 'landmark'

NATO-funded warfare research cites Indian veterans DS Hooda and Pavithran Rajan 10 times. Read why Gen VK Singh called it a landmark.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Global recognition: NATO warfare study extensively cites 2 Indian Army veterans, Gen VK Singh calls it 'landmark'
Image Credit: A.I. Lt Gen DS Hooda and Lt Col Pavithran Rajan whose warfare research was cited in a NATO-funded publication.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Global recognition: NATO warfare study extensively cites 2 Indian Army veterans, Gen VK Singh calls it 'landmark'
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