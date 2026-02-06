Indian Army vs Chinese Army: Who is more powerful? Active soldiers, tanks, aircrafts, submarines, artillery and firepower compared | Have a look

Indian Army vs Chinese Army: India and China are two of Asia’s biggest military powers, with large armies and massive defence forces. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is the larger force in terms of active troops. According to global military statistics, China’s armed forces have over 2.1 million active personnel, whereas India has around 1.4 million soldiers. This gives China a clear numerical edge in manpower.

However, looking deeper into reserves and total military personnel can change the picture. India reportedly maintains significant reserve strength, while China’s reserve numbers appear smaller in some assessments.

Active soldiers: China – 2.1 million; India – 1.4 million (approx)

Total military personnel: Global rankings place both nations among the world’s strongest forces.

Tanks and armoured forces

Armoured forces, including tanks and armoured vehicles, are crucial for land warfare. Here too, China maintains a numerical advantage. China’s ground forces operate a larger fleet of main battle tanks, with estimates ranging around 6,800 tanks, compared to India’s approximately 4,600 tanks.

In armoured fighting vehicles, which include infantry carriers and other armoured support, both nations have strong numbers, but China reportedly have higher counts overall.

Artillery and firepower

Artillery is another area where China’s numerical advantage is visible. According to reports, China fields thousands more self-propelled and rocket artillery systems than India. However, India has significant towed artillery and is modernising its artillery capabilities.

Air and Naval forces

While this article is focused mostly on army strength, broader military capability also affects strategic power.

Aircraft: China’s air force has around 3,200 military aircraft, including nearly 1,900 combat jets, while India has around 2,200 military aircraft, with 600-650 fighter jets in active service.

Naval Forces: The Chinese navy is the world’s largest by ship count, with over 370 warships, including around 60 submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates. India’s navy is also a major regional force, with nearly 290-300 vessels, including about 18 submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers and patrol ships.

Beyond numbers

Experts caution that raw numbers do not tell the full story of military effectiveness. India’s armed forces have extensive experience in high-altitude and mountainous warfare along its long, rugged border with China. Terrain advantage, logistics and troop readiness all matter significantly in any military assessment.

Similarly, China’s larger force is shaped by its strategic goals, broader regional presence and investment in technology and mechanisation.

Strategic balance

Despite China’s numerical edge in troops, tanks and overall budget, both India and China maintain large and capable armed forces that reflect their roles as major powers in Asia. Analysts say that any future conflict would likely involve limited engagements and deterrence strategies rather than wide-ranging war, as both countries possess significant defence capabilities and nuclear weapons.

China’s army is larger by most conventional counts of soldiers and heavy equipment. India’s military, though smaller numerically, but has strong specialised capabilities.