Indian Army wins Scout Masters Competition, Uzbekistan 2nd, Russia 3rd and China 4th

An Indian Army team on Thursday secured the first position in the fifth International Army Scouts Masters Competition held at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer's Military station under the aegis of Southern Command of Indian Army from August 5 to August 16.

A total of eight Army teams from countries including Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, India, Russia, Sudan, and Uzbekistan competed in five stages of the competition with Uzbekistan securing the second position, followed by Russia on third and China coming at fourth place.

Official Twitter handle of the Indian Army, the ADG-PI informed of India's commendable victory, with Indian Army participating for the first time in the competition.

On Thursday, the fifth and the final stage of the competition was held which involved a scout trail obstacle course at the military station. In this, the various Army teams had to cross a 150-metre obstacle carrying arms and equipment.

Earlier, the Indian Army team had secured first place in Stage IV (Small arms firing) of the competition which was held between August 11 and August 12.

The closing ceremony of the competition would be held on Friday, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, and several other prominent officials are scheduled to attend it.

The Indian Army team was selected and trained under the aegis of the Southern Command for 10 rigorous months in extreme weather conditions, an official statement said. The five stages of the competition were infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation, and exfiltration.

The Army Scouts Masters Competition is a part of International Army Games directed by Russia. It is designed to forge strong ties with friendly foreign countries and enhance team spirit. This is the fifth edition of International Army games and India hosted it for the first time.