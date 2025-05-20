India-Pakistan Ceasefire: After days of hostilities, a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10 between India and Pakistan after the Islamic State's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart. Highlighting the Indian military's prowess, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, on Monday stated that New Delhi has the power to strike targets across the full depth of Pakistan.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Lieutenant General D'Cunha said, "The whole of Pakistan is within range." He added that even if they relocate the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), they will have to "find a deep hole."

The Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes, codenamed Operation Sindoor, were launched on May 7 and hit nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The actions of India were 'focused, measured, and non-escalatory.'

Lt Gen D'Cunha clarified that India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth.

"I just like to say that India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth. So, from its broadest to its narrowest, wherever it is, the whole of Pakistan is within range. We are absolutely capable, from our borders or even in depth, where we can take on the entire Pakistan. And the GHQ can move from Rawalpindi to KPK or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range, so they will have to really find a deep hole," Lt Gen D'Cunha added.

"Our job is to protect our sovereignty, our people... So, I think that the very fact that we have been able to protect our motherland from this onslaught, which was aimed at causing a lot of problems in population centers and our cantonments, the very fact that we have given this reassurance to our people, not only to our civil population... a lot of our jawans, officers, wives were staying in cantonments," he said.

"And the very fact that we ensured that this did not manifest in any casualties, I am sure it not only made the soldier feel proud, it made the families feel proud. And finally, the population of India feels proud. I think that's the takeaway," he said.

Pakistan began drone and missile attacks on Indian territory after Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

