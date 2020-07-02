हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Indian Army's Brigadier Vikas Samyal dies due to COVID-19

Indian Army&#039;s Brigadier Vikas Samyal dies due to COVID-19
Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian Army's EME Eastern Command, Brigadier Vikas Samyal died due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday (June 2, 2020) morning. 

Brigadier Vikas Samyal died after a long struggle with the coronavirus infection. He is survived by wife and two daughters who had recovered from the same infection.

The Eastern Command is one of the six operational commands of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, on June 30, at least 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Border Security Force (BSF). According to the information shared by the BSF, a total of 1,018 coronavirus cases have been reported so far amongst its personnel which includes 345 active cases and 659 recoveries. While four BSF personnel have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection.

