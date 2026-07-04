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Indian Army's Chinar Corps installs towering high-mast tricolour at Chandanwari

Mounted on a massive high-mast pole, the Tricolour has been designed to withstand extreme high-altitude weather conditions while remaining illuminated at night. Located along the rugged transit route to the Amarnath cave shrine, the flag will be visible across the valley.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Indian Army's Chinar Corps installs towering high-mast tricolour at Chandanwari
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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