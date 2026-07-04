In a poignant tribute to national unity and resilience, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Saturday inaugurated a towering high-mast National Flag at Chandanwari, a landmark location nestled in the picturesque mountains of South Kashmir. The installation carries special significance as Chandanwari serves as the official gateway and base camp for the traditional Pahalgam route of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
During the peak pilgrimage season, thousands of pilgrims, local service providers, and tourists pass through this high-altitude junction every day.
Mounted on a massive high-mast pole, the Tricolour has been designed to withstand extreme high-altitude weather conditions while remaining illuminated at night. Located along the rugged transit route to the Amarnath cave shrine, the flag will be visible across the valley.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior military officials, members of the local administration, community leaders and visiting yatris, reflecting a message of peace and national integration.
Speaking at the event, military representatives said the high-mast flag stands as a beacon of reassurance, symbolising the enduring partnership between the local population and the security forces. They added that the initiative is part of the Chinar Corps' broader outreach to install national symbols at historically and culturally significant landmarks across Jammu and Kashmir.
As the Tricolour unfurled against the backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks, locals and pilgrims welcomed the gesture, describing it as an inspiring addition to the landscape that enhances the spiritual and patriotic fervour of the region.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.