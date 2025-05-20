The Indian Armed Forces successfully executed Operation Sindoor during the night of May 7-8, targeting and dismantling terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation involved nine strategic strikes, with seven launched from key positions in Jammu aimed at terrorist camps situated opposite the Pir Panjal range, an area that has seen a troubling rise in terrorist activities in recent years.

Indian Army officials reported that the Poonch Brigade played a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, engaging in continuous operations to counter unprovoked aggression from Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC). "We did not wait to react; we were prepared to respond. The Poonch Brigade was not just a part but the heart of Operation Sindoor," said a senior military official.

The operation was a calibrated response to a recent Pakistan-sponsored terror strike at Pahalgam, focusing initially on neutralizing terrorist infrastructure. Six out of nine critical targets were effectively struck in the areas in PoK opposite Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor. As tensions escalated with the Pakistan Army indiscriminately targeting civilian areas, the Indian Army shifted its focus towards military assets, showcasing unmatched precision and determination.

As the threat of drone swarms emerged, the Army Air Defense units demonstrated exceptional skill, intercepting every aerial threat and safeguarding Indian territory with unwavering vigilance.

Reports indicate that Pakistan suffered significant losses, not only in personnel but also in morale, as their credibility within their own nation continues to wane. Intelligence inputs suggest heavy casualties inflicted upon the enemy, with numbers still being corroborated by ongoing assessments.

Operation Sindoor was meticulously planned, targeting key installations linked to notorious terrorist outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Notable targets included their headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke, both of which were successfully neutralized.

Following the strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliatory measures against Indian military installations but failed to achieve their objectives, reportedly suffering over 50 casualties south of the Pir Panjal due to India's counterstrikes.

In response to Pakistan's aggressive actions, including drone and artillery attacks aimed at civilian areas, India's air defense systems showcased remarkable efficiency. Explosive-laden Turkish drones targeting the Udhampur airbase were intercepted midair, preventing potential damage to Indian military assets. Notably, some of these drones bore markings indicating their connection to Muridke, where the Indian Armed Forces had previously destroyed LeT headquarters.

As Operation Sindoor remains suspended for the time being, high-ranking military officials emphasize that the Indian Army remains alert and prepared to respond decisively should further provocations arise. "If challenged again, we will respond not with words but with fire and the resolve of our nation," they said.