Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Make History With Axiom-4 Mission On June 10

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India's space program, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Shukla, along with three other astronauts, will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 10 and dock at the ISS on June 11 at around 10 pm IST.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a statement, "The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 12:30 pm EDT (10 pm IST), Wednesday, June 11."

The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on June 10 at 8:22 AM EDT from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy. Tune in for the launch broadcast starting at 6:15 AM EDT. pic.twitter.com/2ACocwFRSQ — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) June 3, 2025

The Axiom-4 Crew

According to NASA, Shukla will pilot the Ax-4 mission, accompanied by mission commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland. This diverse crew represents a joint effort between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking a significant step in international cooperation in space exploration.

Mission Objectives

During their 14-day stay at the ISS, the crew will conduct various scientific experiments, outreach activities, and commercial endeavors. Shukla will focus on food and nutrition-related experiments, including studying the sprouting of Indian food grains like methi (fenugreek) and moong (green gram) in microgravity conditions. These experiments aim to advance space nutrition and support systems necessary for future long-duration missions.

Preparations and Training

The crew has been in quarantine since May 25 and has undergone rigorous training, including underwater escape drills, to prepare for the mission. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan recently visited Axiom Space to review the preparations for the spaceflight, ensuring a smooth and successful mission.

The #Ax4 crew undergoes extensive emergency training, featuring a range of scenarios such as underwater escape drills. pic.twitter.com/Mwoeb9fk51 — Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) June 6, 2025

Significance of the Mission

The Axiom-4 mission marks India's return to human spaceflight 41 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight aboard a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft in 1984. Shukla's mission is expected to pave the way for India's progress in microgravity science and contribute to the country's Gaganyaan mission, slated for a 2027 launch.

Ahead of the mission's launch, SpaceX rolled out the Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft to the launch pad in Florida on Saturday.

The Dragon spacecraft was seen integrated atop Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

Falcon 9 and Dragon rolled out to pad 39A in Florida earlier today ahead of Tuesday’s launch of @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/IenCNUSYFQ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 7, 2025

Experiments and Outreach

Shukla will conduct seven experiments designed by Indian research institutions, including stem cell cultures and crop seed behavior in microgravity. The crew will also interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and space industry leaders during their stay at the ISS. The mission is a significant step forward for India's space program, with ISRO investing approximately ₹550 crore in the Axiom-4 mission.

As Shukla said, "Even stars are attainable." This mission is a testament to India's growing presence in space exploration and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge.