Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Meet PM Modi Today After Historic Space Mission

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is back in India after his successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

Shukla, who became the first Indian to visit the ISS during the Axiom-4 private space mission, returned to Earth on July 15 after completing an 18-day stay aboard the orbital laboratory.

Beyond the ISRO-led experiments, Shukla participated in a wide array of international research over 60 experiments including Microgravity biology, health sciences, such as bone health and radiation exposure studies, Artificial intelligence, materials research, and cognitive performance trials

After his return, Shukla expressed his excitement of returning to the nation. He expressed his emotions on Instagram, saying, “I feel sad leaving behind my mission family, but I am very excited to meet my friends, family, and everyone back home.”

Prime Minister Modi had earlier praised Shukla’s achievement during his Independence Day speech, highlighting India’s growing space ambitions, including plans to build its own space station and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

Shukla will also take part in the National Space Day celebrations in Delhi on August 22–23 before heading to his hometown, Lucknow, to meet his family. His father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said the family is eagerly waiting to welcome him after his remarkable journey.

Shukla’s experiments at ISS are foundational for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, and will help in areas such as space nutrition, crew health, microgravity science, and public engagement.