Indian Aunty Caught Eavesdropping On Neighbour’s Chat, Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing | Video Goes Viral

People are naturally curious, and sometimes they get more interested in what’s happening in their neighbour’s house than in their own lives. This played out in real life when a video of an Indian woman trying to spy on her neighbours went viral on social media.

The CCTV footage, shared on Instagram, shows the woman stepping out of her home and walking down the corridor. As she returned to her door, she seemed to hear voices from her neighbour’s flat. Curious, she went back and stood at their gate, trying to secretly listen to the conversation.



Internet Can’t Stop Giggling

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The moment the clip was shared, it grabbed people’s attention and sparked many reactions. An Instagram user wrote, “We had this aunty in our neighbourhood who would almost always be looking over from her terrace into others’ houses and stuff. We named her ‘chipkali’.



Another person said, “Peak female content spotted." One of them shared, “Deewaron ke kaan." A user added, “Aunty is famous now." A person also noted, “Aunty ka husband andar tha."

“Recruit them in IB and R&AW," a comment read. Another penned, “And then if these Aunties are caught, then they aggravate society members to ask people to remove security cameras as they invade privacy." One user wrote, “Always invest in your life to not become an aunty like this in the future."

Someone said, “When they have nothing interesting in their life, they depend on others for basic engagement entertainment." A person wrote, “Member of a secret spy society." “CCTV ultra pro max," one user penned.



Some Users Supported The Woman

Some users even defended the woman. One wrote, ‘Maybe she was just concerned after hearing something loud.’ Another added, ‘Only the aunty would know if they were fighting and needed help, not the CCTV. This isn’t a joke.’



However, it’s worth noting that peeping into someone’s home can have serious legal consequences, including voyeurism charges, fines, and even jail time.