Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Bangladeshi Trawler With 29 Fishermen In Kolkata

A Bangladeshi trawler with 29 fishermen was detained by the Indian Coast Guard in Kolkata on Sunday, officials said.

Later, the fishermen were handed over to the police station.

The Kolkata police have arrested the fishermen for venturing into Indian waters.

According to police sources, the Indian Coast Guard saw a suspicious trawler while patrolling the Bay of Bengal.

The Coast Guard then reached the trawler and found that it came from Bangladesh after violating the International waters.

There were 29 fishermen in that trawler, who were soon detained.

After taking the trawler to the land, the Indian Coast Guard handed the Bangladeshi fishermen to the Fraserganj Coast Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

Officers of Sundarbans Police District Police have started an investigation into how the fishermen entered the Indian waters.

The accused will be produced before the Kakdwip Sub-divisional Court on Monday where the police will seek their custody for further interrogation.

Recently, an under trial Indian fisherman died mysteriously in a Bangladeshi jail.

Under that circumstances, security was further strengthened in the coastal areas which resulted in the seizure of the Bangladeshi trawler.

Satinath Patra, Secretary of the Kakdwip Fishermen's Union, said, "A Bangladeshi fishing trawler entered this country by violating Indian waters. The matter came to the notice of the Indian Coast Guard. After that, the Coast Guard detained the trawler along with 29 fishermen and handed them over to the Fraserganj Coast Police Station. The matter is being investigated by the police."

Incidentally, reports of Bangladeshi trawler entering India by violating the International water border are common.

Similarly, Indian trawler with fishermen also venture into Bangladesh water in the Bay of Bengal.

Last September, a trawler with 13 Bangladeshi fishermen was detained by the Indian Coast Guard.

Later, the police arrested the Bangladeshi fishermen.

Since then, sea patrolling has been increased and surveillance has been heightened.