/Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday successfully averted a major maritime incident by rescuing a distressed foreign tanker, MT Seagull 9, approximately 37 nautical miles east-south-east of Paradip, Odisha.
The Belize-flagged vessel, carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil and 23 crew members, issued an urgent distress call at around 7:30 am on September 27 after its main engine failed and a ballast tank began flooding rapidly, causing the vessel to tilt dangerously.
Responding swiftly to the distress call, the ICG dispatched ICGS Vishwast to the location. A specialist ICG Damage Control Team boarded the unstable vessel under challenging conditions and initiated emergency damage-control operations.
Averting a major disaster at sea!— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 28, 2026
Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members.
Braving high-risk conditions, the… pic.twitter.com/3F1h4d1Yid
Using submersible de-flooding pumps and specialised equipment, the team arrested the leakage, blanked two damaged seawater pipelines and contained a third fractured line.
The Coast Guard also diverted a Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) and an additional Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) to the location to strengthen pollution-response measures and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.
Through coordinated efforts between the specialised ICG team and the vessel's crew, cargo transfer and de-flooding operations were carried out simultaneously. The measures stabilised the tanker and eliminated the immediate threat of capsizing.
Meanwhile, ICG Dornier aircraft were launched from Bhubaneswar for real-time aerial surveillance. A minor palm-oil sheen observed near the vessel on September 27 was confirmed to have fully dissipated during follow-up aerial sorties on September 28. Pollution-response protocols continue to remain in force to safeguard the marine ecosystem.
As part of the coordinated multi-agency response, Paradip Port Authority tug Dolphin took the stabilised MT Seagull 9 under tow towards the anchorage area off Paradip. Repairs to the vessel's main engine are currently underway with assistance from the technical team of ICGS Vishwast.
ICGS Vishwast, along with the specialised assets deployed at the site, continues to remain on scene, maintaining an active watch and providing continuous operational support.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.