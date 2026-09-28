Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast

Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast

The Indian Coast Guard rescued the distressed Belize-flagged tanker MT Seagull 9 off Paradip after an engine failure and ballast tank flooding threatened to capsize the vessel carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast
Image Credit: X/ICG

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast
2
3
4
5