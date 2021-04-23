हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puducherry fishermen

Indian Coast guard rescues eight fishermen off Karaikal, Puducherry

Puducherry: An Indian Coast Guard Ship on Thursday (April 22) mounted a rescue operation to retrieve a fishing boat that was drifting deeper into the ocean due to machinery breakdown.

Based on a distress message received via radio, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Ameya, patrolling off Karaikal, rushed towards a drifting fishing vessel and towed it ashore near Nagapattinam.

The fishing boat was stranded approximately 15 nautical miles from the coast due to machinery breakdown and was drifting away owing to the weather conditions.

Rescue boat

During this rescue mission, the officials of Indian Coast Guard Station Karaikal were in constant communication with the boat owner and fisheries authorities. 

The coast guard states that such incidents highlight the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing out alone and advised the fishing community to venture out in groups, while carrying adequate life-saving and communication equipment. 

