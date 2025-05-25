Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew of Liberian Cargo Ship Listing Off Kochi

Liberia-flagged container vessel capsizes: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a major rescue operation saved the lives of all 24 crew onboard a Liberia-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, which developed a severe 26-degree tilt approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi on Saturday.

The incident took place after the vessel departed Vizhinjam Port on the 23rd of May, bound for Kochi, after which the vessel’s operator, MSC Ship Management, informed Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance.

The Indian Coast Guard, in a thread of posts on the social media platform X, informed that ICG aircraft were deployed with additional liferafts near the listing vessel for the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the DG Shipping, in coordination with ICG, issued urgent directives to the ship’s managers to initiate salvage operations to stabilize the vessel and avert further risks.

The Indian Coast Guard also posted a close-up video of the distressed Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3.

The developing situation on Saturday was being monitored closely by the ICG to prevent loss of life and damage to the environment, said a press note.

The rescue operation was completed on Sunday morning at around 08.30 am, the ICG in another post informed.

"Update as of 0830 hrs on 25 May 25:- In the early hours of 25 May 25, the vessel capsized rapidly, reportedly due to flooding in one of the holds. 03 crew remaining onboard abandoned ship and were rescued by INS Sujata, which joined operations last evening. All crew remain safe, and ICG is conducting an assessment of the situation and issuing an advisory to state authorities accordingly. Further updates follow," the post read.

Here are some of the visuals from the rescue operation by the Indian Coast Guard:

