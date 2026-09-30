/Indian Coast Guard seizes drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea; detains five Pakistani crew

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday said it had successfully foiled a major maritime drug-smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep, and seized narcotics worth more than Rs 3,000 crore in the international market.
The smuggling operation involved an Iranian dhow carrying five Pakistani nationals.
“The intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings,” the coast guard said.
In an intelligence-led joint operation with ATS Gujarat, and Central Intelligence Agency, @IndiaCoastGuard units interdicted a suspicious Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea, west of #Lakshadweep. Positive detection, sustained tracking and a hot pursuit culminated in tactical… pic.twitter.com/p2BthJvndS— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 30, 2026
"The operation resulted in the seizure of 526 kg of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine valued at over ₹3,000 crore, alongside the apprehension of five #Pakistani crew members. The apprehended vessel along with crew has been escorted to Mumbai for multi-agency investigations and followed by prosecution," ICG said in a statement.
The Coast Guard said the operation demonstrates its strong maritime surveillance capabilities and continued commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards illicit activities in India’s territorial waters and extended maritime zones.
Coast Guard further said, "Bharatiya Tatrakshak remains fully postured & committed to secure our maritime borders, dismantle drug syndicates to ensure #NashaMuktBharat, and protect the nation from transnational organised crimes."
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