Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Indian Coast Guard seizes drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea; detains five Pakistani crew

Indian Coast Guard seizes drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea; detains five Pakistani crew

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian dhow carrying five Pakistani nationals and seized narcotics worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard seizes drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea; detains five Pakistani crew
Image Credit: X/ICG

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'The One About Matthew Perry' 3-part docuseries trailer released on Netflix
2
3
4
5