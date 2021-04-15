Indian Coast Guard seizes heroin worth Rs 300cr from Pakistani boat off Gujarat

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-terrorism squad seized heroin worth Rs 300 crore from a Pakistani boat. The vessel had eight Pakistani nationals on board, who were held for questioning.

The boat ’NUH’ was apprehended during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday (April 15) off Jakhau, Gujarat, within Indian waters.

The operation was carried out based on inputs received on Tuesday about suspected narcotics trafficking by a Pakistani boat off the Indo-Pak International Maritime Boundary Line.

The Coast Guard and ATS officials headed for intercepting the Pakistani boat on an ICG fast Interceptor and carried out search of the Pakistani boat.

The ICG said that about 30 packets of heroin weighing approximately 1 kg each were recovered from the boat. The value of seized narcotics in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 300 crores, it added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the smuggled consignment was destined for Gujarat shore. The boat along with eight Pakistani crew was escorted to Jakhau for further investigation.

On 18 Mar 21, ICG had apprehended Sri Lankan vessel Ravihansi with about 300 Kg of Heroin, 5 AK-47 Rifles and 1000 rounds of ammunition off Lakshadweep Island, which was suspected to have originated from Makran coast.

Prior to this, ICG had successfully apprehended SLB Akarsha Duwa in Mar 21 which admitted of carrying 200 kg high grade Heroin and 60 kg Hashish and jettisoning it at sea, on sighting of ICG ships on patrol.

In a similar operation in November 2020, ICG had apprehended Sri Lankan boat Shenaya Duwa off Kanyakumari, carrying 120 kgs narcotics worth approximately Rs 1000 crore and five weapons.

In the past one year, ICG has successfully seized more than 1.6 tons of narcotics worth approximately Rs 5200 crore, whereas the total drug haul done by ICG since its inception amounts to Rs 11,252 crore.