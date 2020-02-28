Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' commissioned, to be stationed at Odisha's Paradip

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commissioned a 98-meter offshore patrol vessel ‘Varad’ at Chennai's Kattupalli port in the presence of Minister of State Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries.

‘Varad’ means the one who gives blessings and refers to Lord Ganesha, it is the fifth in the series of seven vessels that was designed and built exclusively for the coast guard by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Shipbuilding at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai.

The 98-meter long ship has a displacement of 2100 tons, with a top speed of 26 knots, has an endurance of 5000 nautical miles and has the ability to stay at sea for 20 days without replenishment.

The ship has been fitted with advanced navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery. It is also armed with a 30mm CRN-91 Naval Gun and two 12.7mm guns with Fire Control System for the ship’s fighting efficiency.

The ship is also designed to carry a twin-engine light helicopter, which would significantly increase its range for a wide range of operations. The vessel also carries four high-speed boats including two rigid hull inflatable boats that enable swift board and search operations, rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The boats can be lowered into the water even when the ship is in motion at the high seas.

The MD and CEO of L&T shipping Retd Vice Admiral Kannan said that the ship has been delivered within 19-and-a-half months after its keel was laid in July 2018. “We hold a record in India for the shortest period of OPV construction and we hope to be at par with the best standards of defence shipbuilding by ensuring that the other two OPVs in this series are delivered in 16-17 months,” he said.

K Natarajan, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard said that major challenges at sea were maritime terrorism, piracy, drug and human trafficking, pollution and illegal fishing. Highlighting the role played by the Indian Coast Guard, he said, “In 2019 one we have saved 400 lives at sea based on swift response to 200 maritime distress calls. Among our fleet of nearly 150 vessels, we have 25 offshore patrol vessels that serve as multi-mission platforms that can be used for rescue, interception, firefighting or even pollution response. We are currently working under 14 ministries to ensure that we have safer seas, which in turn will boost our commerce and trade.”

MoS Shipping Mandaviya hailed the coast guard for increasing the strength of the nation by securing its waters along with the Navy. He highlighted the major role of protecting the Indian peninsular region through which over one lakh merchant vessels pass every year.

The coast guard is expected to receive the first twin-engine helicopter built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by March 15. Subsequently, more such choppers would be inducted to enhance the operational capabilities of the vessels.