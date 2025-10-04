Indian Dental Student Shot Dead In US: Killed By 'Black People', Says Mother

After a disheartening incident of a dental student from Hyderabad, Telangana, who was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States, his mother, on Saturday, appealed Central and state governments to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to Hyderabad at the earliest.

Providing details of the incident, Chandrashekhar's mother, Sunitha, said, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG.”

“We learned about his death from his friend's parents, who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible," she added, ANI reported.

Chandrashekhar had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for higher studies. His family is now waiting for authorities to take necessary steps to bring his body back to Hyderabad.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao also expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole and said, "It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning."

Sharing his condolences further, he said, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members.

He further urged the authorities to take steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student.