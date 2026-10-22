/Indian embassy in France asks nationals to stay vigilant amid violent protests, curfews

The Indian Embassy in France on Wednesday asked Indian nationals living in or travelling to the country to remain vigilant, after cost-of-living protests turned violent and several cities imposed curfews. In a post on X, the embassy said that in view of the recent developments and localised curfews, people should remain vigilant and exercise due caution.
Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia— India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026
More than half a million people took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, October 17. Students demanding better conditions in education joined people protesting the high cost of living. The protests turned violent in several cities, with looting and damage to property. Authorities said about 2,400 people were arrested across the country over the weekend.
Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has asked the regional authorities to bring in localised, partial curfews. Also, limited curfews from 8 pm to 6 am were announced for four northern cities including Lille, and parts of Paris were put under a partial curfew with a ban on demonstrations.
Similar curfews, some applying only to minors, were announced for Lyon, Nice and Coulaines. Lecornu said new curfews would be imposed where necessary, in coordination with mayors.
Curfews helped bring a calmer night on Tuesday, but France is bracing for further unrest. The government plans to use the military to help keep order at protests planned for the coming weekend.
The government has also promised a heavy police presence this weekend.
Indian nationals in France, including students and professionals, are most likely to be affected by transport disruptions and restrictions in particular areas, rather than by a country-wide shutdown. Practical steps:
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