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Indian embassy in France asks nationals to stay vigilant amid violent protests, curfews

Indians have been asked to avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and to follow instructions from French authorities.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Indian embassy in France asks nationals to stay vigilant amid violent protests, curfews

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Indian embassy in France asks nationals to stay vigilant amid violent protests, curfews
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