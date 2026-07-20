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Indian Embassy in Iran issues revised advisory for nationals amid increased instability

The Embassy also asked any Indian nationals present in Iran who have not yet registered their details with the Embassy to do so immediately, and to regularly monitor the Embassy's website and social media handles for further updates.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:39 AM IST
Indian Embassy in Iran issues revised advisory for nationals amid increased instability
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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