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NewsIndiaIndian Embassy in UAE condoles demise of Indian national in Abu Dhabi incident
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Indian Embassy in UAE condoles demise of Indian national in Abu Dhabi incident

The Indian national was among the two people who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
 

|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Indian Embassy in UAE condoles demise of Indian national in Abu Dhabi incident(Image: IANS)

The Indian Embassy in the UAE expressed grief over the death of an Indian national due to the falling of debris in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy said that it is closely working with the UAE authorities to provide all possible support and assistance.

In a post on X it said, "Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi today. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance."


The Indian national was among the two people who tragically lost their lives following a ballistic missile interception over Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the fatalities occurred "as part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems."

The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality, the post noted.

"In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

The fatal nature of the interception became clear on Thursday after falling debris struck a busy thoroughfare, resulting in the deaths of the two individuals and leaving three others injured. These casualties occurred specifically on Sweihan Street following the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

While the primary missile was successfully neutralised by the defence systems, the subsequent rain of fragments over a populated area caused significant distress and damage.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene immediately to assist the victims and manage the wreckage caused to several vehicles. 
 

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