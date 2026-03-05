Indian Embassy issues advisory in UAE; advises Indian Nationals to stay alert, calm

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to remain vigilant and calm and follow the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities as tensions in West Asia continue to rise.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the United Arab Emirates and the region, all Indian nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities, and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," the Indian Embassy stated in the advisory.

The Embassy clarified that the airspace and regular flight operations are still suspended in view of the situation. However, Indian and UAE airlines have commenced limited non-scheduled flight operations to multiple destinations in India, in coordination with the UAE authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals from the relevant authorities. Stranded Indian nationals may avail themselves of these flights by contacting their respective airlines.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on passport and consular services, the Indian Embassy wrote, "The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate in Dubai, along with their outsourced passport, consular, and visa services, are continuing to function normally."

Additionally, the advisory also stated 24x7 helpline numbers for Indian nationals in the UAE.

"For any query or concern, Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following 24x7 helplines: Toll-free number: 800-46342, WhatsApp: +971 543090571. Queries can also be raised through email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in," the advisory read.

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy stressed that the Indian government is making efforts to ensure the safety of Indians abroad, underlining that the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

"The Government of India continues to attach the highest importance to the safety and well-being of Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and community leaders to ensure the well-being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE," the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, the Embassy and the Consulate will continue to issue updates and advisories through their websites and social media handles.

This comes after the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.