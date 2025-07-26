Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Travel Advisory Amid Clashes Between Thailand-Cambodia

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Cambodia issued a travel advisory on Saturday for Indian nationals, advising them to avoid travelling to border areas due to the ongoing clashes on the Thailand-Cambodia border.

In an official advisory message, it said, "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas."

The Embassy also said that in case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued an advisory on Friday, following clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border, urging Indian nationals to avoid travel to seven provinces in Thailand.

The Mission advised travellers to check for updates from Thai official sources such as TAT Newsroom, the official online newsroom of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The developments on the border of Cambodia and Thailand come after clashes erupted on the border areas of Thailand and Cambodia, triggering a massive humanitarian crisis, with over one lakh people forced to flee their homes in just two days of conflict, CNN reported.

The long-running border disputes between Thailand and Cambodia date back over a century, when France, which occupied Cambodia until 1953, first mapped the land border. Cambodia has cited that map to support its territorial claims, while Thailand rejects it as inaccurate.

Both Cambodia and Thailand have written to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following two days of cross-border fighting, local media in both Southeast Asian countries reported on Saturday. The 15-member UN body has scheduled an emergency meeting for Saturday to discuss the issue.

While Thailand says the clashes began on Thursday with Cambodia's military deploying drones to conduct surveillance of Thai troops near the border, Cambodia says Thai soldiers initiated the conflict when they violated a prior agreement.