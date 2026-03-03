Indian Embassy relocates students from Tehran amid rising security concerns

Amid escalating tensions in Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday confirmed that it has moved the majority of Indian students out of the capital to safer locations. The mission said it has arranged transport, food, and accommodation for those relocated.

In an advisory issued on 3 March, the embassy said the decision was taken due to the “heightened risk perception” in Tehran. It added that only a small number of students remain in the city after choosing not to accept the relocation offer.

The embassy repeated its earlier guidance for Indian nationals who are still in Iran, advising them to remain where they are, stay indoors as much as possible, and avoid standing near windows. Citizens have also been urged to exercise caution at all times and steer clear of areas where protests or demonstrations may occur.

Indians in the country have been asked to maintain regular contact with the Embassy of India in Iran and closely follow official updates.

The latest advisory follows a deterioration in the security situation after fresh military strikes by the United States and Israel. In previous communications, the embassy had already advised Indian nationals to avoid non-essential movement and remain alert to developments on the ground.

According to estimates, around 9,000 Indians, including a significant number of students, are currently residing in Iran.

Nasir Kheuhami, national convenor of JKSA, said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Tuesday confirmed that Indian students residing in Tehran have been relocated to the city of Qom as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing escalation and continuous airstrikes in Iran. Tehran, being among the worst-affected cities, the Embassy of India in Tehran has initiated a structured relocation process in view of the deteriorating security situation."

He said the students have been shifted in buses arranged by the Embassy and are currently en route to Qom under the supervision and close coordination of Indian authorities.

“The Association has been in direct communication with the students and can confirm that all Indian students in Tehran, including those from Jammu & Kashmir, are safe and accounted for. While anxiety among parents remains high due to the volatile environment, the timely relocation has provided a sense of reassurance and relief to families back home," he said.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Tehran are closely monitoring developments on the ground and are actively coordinating necessary arrangements to safeguard Indian nationals.

“Further steps, including a possible evacuation, are expected to be undertaken in the coming days, subject to the reopening of airspace and the evolving security situation," he said.

The JKSA has expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Tehran for their prompt response, proactive engagement, and continuous communication during this critical period.

“The Association acknowledges the efforts being made at multiple levels to ensure that students are relocated safely and that contingency plans remain in place. The Association reiterates that it remains in constant touch with students, their parents, and the Ministry of External Affairs, while regularly briefing the authorities about the ground situation and concerns faced by students. The association acknowledges that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been actively engaging with stranded students, maintaining consistent communication, and providing necessary assistance during this critical period," Kheuhami said.

He urged parents to remain calm. The Association reassured them that coordinated efforts are underway to safeguard the safety and well-being of all students.

“It is emphasised that those relocated are safe, under supervision, and receiving continuous support, and that further measures will be undertaken in a structured and timely manner in accordance with the evolving situation,” Kheuhami added.

(With IANS inputs)