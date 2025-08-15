Indian Envoy To UK Hails 'Operation Sindoor', Terms It Example In Fight Against Terrorism

High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram Doraiswami on Friday lauded the country’s decisive and resolute response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying Operation Sindoor would go down in history as a landmark in humanity’s fight against terrorism.

Doraiswami was speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations in London, attended by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and members of the Indian diaspora. As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the event featured Indian classical music, followed by the singing of the national anthem and the flag-hoisting ceremony.

"This year, we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve. Operation Sindoor showed that our armed forces are prepared to meet any eventuality when it comes to guarding the nation. With strategic clarity and technical capability, they destroyed terrorist hubs across the border. I believe, Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism," he said.



Doraiswami stressed that the world has taken note of India’s stance, stating that the country will not be the aggressor but will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of its citizens.

"Our unity was on display also in the multi-party delegations of the Members of Parliament that reached out to various nations to explain India's position. The world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens," he added.

Self-Sufficiency In Meeting Nation’s Security Requirements.

Doraiswami further pointed out that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, which, he said, have now reached a critical level of self-sufficiency in meeting many of the nation’s security requirements.

"The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India's defence history since Independence," Doraiswami said.

Pahalgam To Op Sindoor

On April 22, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area. India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, under which the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Over 100 dreaded terrorists were killed, and several terror infrastructures were destroyed.

79th Independence Day

India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025, marking the nation's freedom from more than two centuries of British colonial rule.

(With ANI Inputs)