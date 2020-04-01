Indian government sets up coronavirus COVID-19 fact check portal

New Delhi: To create awareness among people and disseminate information about coronavirus COVID-19, the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has set up a portal - COVID 19 Fact Check Unit which will be operational from the morning of 2nd April 2020 to receive messages by email and send its response in quick time.

A statement issued today by the ministry said the Ministry of Health has set up a Technical Group consisting of professionals from AIIMs, etc. to clarify any doubts in the minds of the general public on any technical aspect of COVID 19.

The Cabinet Secretary has today written to all the state governments informing them of the constitution of 11 Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act with clear cut mandate to decide on various aspects of management of COVID 19, with a request to develop similar mechanism at the state level.

Health Department has issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues amongst migrants. State governments have been requested to engage volunteers to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants.

A bulletin will be released at 8 pm every day to inform about the government’s decisions and developments and progress on COVID 19, the PIB said.

Notably, the first bulletin was released today at 6.30 pm.