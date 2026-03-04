Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023513https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-government-sets-up-special-control-room-for-its-citizens-amid-west-asia-crisis-3023513.html
NewsIndiaIndian government sets up special control room for its citizens amid West Asia crisis
SPECIAL CONTROL ROOM

Indian government sets up special control room for its citizens amid West Asia crisis

Additionally, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian government sets up special control room for its citizens amid West Asia crisis(Image Credit: ANI)

Indian government has set up a Special Control Room in view of evolving situation in the West Asia and the Gulf region, given the Israel-US-Iran conflict enters its fifth day today. 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued multiple emergency contact numbers to provide help for Indian nationals in the region. 

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details on X, saying, "A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the MEA, the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm. It can be reached out at the following numbers:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905.

Additionally, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region. 

Emergency numbers for Indian missions 

 Bahrain, it is +973 39418071

 Iran, the numbers are +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq, the numbers are +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

 Israel, the numbers are +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

 Jordan, it is +962 770 422 276

 Kuwait, it is +965 65501946

 Lebanon, it is +961 76860128

 Oman, the numbers are +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

 Qatar, it is +974 55647502

 Ramallah, Palestine, it is +970 592916418

 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the numbers are +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), the numbers are +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

 the United Arab Emirates, the numbers are +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

The MEA said that the measures have been taken in light of the escalating security situation in West Asia and the Gulf. Indian nationals have been advised to stay in contact with their respective embassies and follow official updates for further guidance. 

Earlier, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah announced it is providing full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.

The Consulate stated that Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, along with senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to inspect arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to India.

These special flights, operated by Indian carriers, aim to ease the impact of recent regional travel disruptions and ensure the safe return of affected passengers.

Suri also interacted with passengers and airline staff, monitored on-ground arrangements, and assured travellers of the Consulate's full support. The Consulate said its staff are deployed round-the-clock at airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide necessary assistance and address passenger concerns. 

 

With agency inputs...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump vs Pakistan
Trump vs Pakistan: Karachi firing, Bagram strike spark US-Pakistan tensions
Technology
Cybersecurity firm flags fake 'Red Alert' app spreading via SMS spoofing
Simpsons
FACT CHECK: Is the viral Simpsons Trump death video real? The truth behind it
US wars since 2001
Kabul to Baghdad: How many countries has US bombed since 2001 & at what cost?
Qatar gas export to India
Massive 40% supply cut to send electricity, food prices skyrocketing in India
india women’s cricket team
India Women’s Cricket Team Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year 2026
Sam Curran wants to silent Wankhede
'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in SF
Iran Air passenger aircraft
Iran Air passenger jet destroyed in Bushehr Airport strike: Report
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda Condemn Inappropriate Photos
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR & Others - Pics