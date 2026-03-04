Indian government sets up special control room for its citizens amid West Asia crisis

Indian government has set up a Special Control Room in view of evolving situation in the West Asia and the Gulf region, given the Israel-US-Iran conflict enters its fifth day today.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued multiple emergency contact numbers to provide help for Indian nationals in the region.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details on X, saying, "A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region."

According to the MEA, the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm. It can be reached out at the following numbers:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905.

Additionally, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region.

Emergency numbers for Indian missions

Bahrain, it is +973 39418071

Iran, the numbers are +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq, the numbers are +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel, the numbers are +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan, it is +962 770 422 276

Kuwait, it is +965 65501946

Lebanon, it is +961 76860128

Oman, the numbers are +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar, it is +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine, it is +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), the numbers are +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), the numbers are +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

the United Arab Emirates, the numbers are +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

The MEA said that the measures have been taken in light of the escalating security situation in West Asia and the Gulf. Indian nationals have been advised to stay in contact with their respective embassies and follow official updates for further guidance.

Earlier, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah announced it is providing full support to Indian nationals travelling on special flights from Jeddah amid regional travel disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict.

The Consulate stated that Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, along with senior officials, visited King Abdulaziz International Airport to inspect arrangements for Indian passengers departing on non-scheduled flights to India.

These special flights, operated by Indian carriers, aim to ease the impact of recent regional travel disruptions and ensure the safe return of affected passengers.

Suri also interacted with passengers and airline staff, monitored on-ground arrangements, and assured travellers of the Consulate's full support. The Consulate said its staff are deployed round-the-clock at airports in Jeddah and Madinah to provide necessary assistance and address passenger concerns.

With agency inputs...