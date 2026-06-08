Indian govt's mega railway push: Ashwini Vaishnaw says 'Want to add at least 3,000 more regular trains in next 5 years'

Serving as the backbone of India's public transport, the rail network is set for an ambitious expansion, with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announcing a plan to add 3,000 new regular train services over the next five years.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance capacity for middle and lower-middle-class passengers, following the successful addition of 2,000 train services in the post-COVID period.

Vaishnaw contrasted the current scale of investment with the "peanuts" allocated in the prior several decades. The Minister pointed to the 2016 merger of the railway and general budgets as a critical turning point that enabled a significant surge in funding, escalating from Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 2,72,000 crore.

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He credited the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the sector since 2014, noting that the merger of the railway and general budgets in 2016 was a pivotal step that allowed for much larger funding.

News agency ANI quoted the Minister as saying, "In the last 60-70 years, the investment in railways was peanuts. It was like 20,000 crore or something. Prime Minister Modi started increasing it in 2014. He merged the budgets. The railway budget used to be separate. The general budget used to be a separate budget. In 2016, he merged both budgets. From a 35,000 crore rupees investment, he has brought it to 2,72,000 crore rupees. It's a gap of 50-60 years which has to be filled in the last 10 years. It's still in the third mode of transport for the middle class and lower middle class. Absolutely. And that is what our focus is."

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Expansion of Indian railways

Vaishnaw said that to support the addition of new train services, the government has focused on massive infrastructure expansion. Approximately 36,000 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid, representing entirely new infrastructure rather than simple upgrades. Furthermore, he emphasised that the government aims to add at least 3,000 more regular trains in the coming five years.

"In just After the COVID, we have added about 2,000 more train services after COVID. And in the next five years, we want to add at least 3,000 more regular trains. Once you add that many trains, you need more capacity. That's why when you look at the entire growth strategy, the first pillar of investment, we have been able to add about 36,000 kilometres of railway tracks. You need a railway track to run a train, right? 36,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been added. This is not upgradation; this is new tracks. Upgradation is of the order of about 75,000 kilometres," he noted.

India's bullet train project

The Minister also shared a positive outlook on the nation's inaugural bullet train project, noting that construction is moving at an efficient pace of 15 kilometres per month.

Key milestones for the bullet train corridor include the Surat to Bilimora section, which is scheduled for inauguration in August 2027. Following the initial launch, the ministry plans to open the Vapi to Surat, Vapi to Ahmedabad, Thane to Ahmedabad, and finally the full Mumbai to Ahmedabad sections in sequence.

As per ANI, he said, "The bullet train project has progressed very well. We are constructing almost 15 kilometres a year; a month, I am sorry, 15 kilometres a month. By now, practically the entire Gujarat section out of that, the first section that we have taken as a priority section, Surat to Bilimora, will be inaugurated next year in August 2027. And after that, section by section, then after Surat Bilimora, we will be opening Vapi to Surat. Then we will be opening Vapi to Ahmedabad and then Thane to Ahmedabad, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad. So that entire section will be open and then the next corridors we have already started working on them. These corridors will bring a huge change."

Vaishnaw emphasised that these high-speed corridors, along with the increased frequency of regular trains, are designed to fundamentally reshape India's transportation landscape.

(with ANI inputs)

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