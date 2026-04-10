Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035702https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-in-germany-take-discarded-furniture-from-roadside-sparks-debate-online-video-3035702.html
NewsIndiaIndian in Germany take 'discarded' furniture from roadside, sparks debate online | VIDEO
VIRAL VIDEO TODAY

Indian in Germany take 'discarded' furniture from roadside, sparks debate online | VIDEO

Shared by a user on X, the clip captures a common practice seen across several countries, where residents place unwanted but usable items outside their homes for others to take. The video appears to show furniture items and other household goods neatly placed on the pavement, rather than thrown away, indicating that they are still in usable condition. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian in Germany take 'discarded' furniture from roadside, sparks debate online | VIDEO Screenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: @Kapil_Jyani_/X)

A video showing an Indian woman picking up discarded household items from a roadside in Germany has gone viral on social media, triggering a lively debate around cultural practices, reuse, and sustainability.

Shared by a user on X, the clip captures a common practice seen across several countries, where residents place unwanted but usable items outside their homes for others to take. Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote, “These are the cultures in European countries... The stuff that isn't useful for your work... They just keep it outside their house... Whoever needs it takes it...!! Look at how an Indian woman is taking the stuff she needs.”

The video appears to show furniture items and other household goods neatly placed on the pavement, rather than thrown away, indicating that they are still in usable condition. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian woman in the clip is seen browsing through the items and picking what she needs.

Watch the viral video here: 

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The idea of leaving items unattended in public spaces, trusting strangers to take only what they need, stood out as both surprising and thought-provoking.

Several users responded with humour and comparisons to Indian realities.

“Here, it would turn into chaos in no time: I saw it first, how did you touch it?” a person commented. 

“We usually give such things to scrap dealers, but they give it to those in need," another X user said in the comment section. 

“Many times, we keep items we no longer need outside our homes, and by morning, someone has taken them...Try it — even in India, it works the same way,” another person said. 

"Nothing wrong in reusing the stuff that is discarded by others," a comment read. 

The viral video has, in effect, opened up a conversation on whether such practices could be more widely adopted in India, especially in urban areas grappling with waste management challenges. 

Also check- 'Who made him manager': Man's frustration over 7 pm office meeting goes viral | WATCH

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland border
Borders don't exist here: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar, eat in India
OnlyFans
OnlyFans star made $67 million in 3 years and retired at 28 - Here's why
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 creates history! Joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: How a multinational BPO became hub for forced conversions
USB-C port
What does 'C' in USB-C stand for? Evolution and benefits of universal charger
Bracelet For Women
Bracelet for Women to Elevate Every Look
Uttar Pradesh Pollution
New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions
blush makeup
Blushes for Fresh, Radiant, Natural Beauty
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Cameron Green IPL 2026 performance
KKR 3rd Loss Loading? Rs25.20 Cr Green scores 32 vs LSG costs 45 Lakh/Run