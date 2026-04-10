Indian in Germany take 'discarded' furniture from roadside, sparks debate online | VIDEO

A video showing an Indian woman picking up discarded household items from a roadside in Germany has gone viral on social media, triggering a lively debate around cultural practices, reuse, and sustainability.

Shared by a user on X, the clip captures a common practice seen across several countries, where residents place unwanted but usable items outside their homes for others to take. Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote, “These are the cultures in European countries... The stuff that isn't useful for your work... They just keep it outside their house... Whoever needs it takes it...!! Look at how an Indian woman is taking the stuff she needs.”

The video appears to show furniture items and other household goods neatly placed on the pavement, rather than thrown away, indicating that they are still in usable condition.

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The Indian woman in the clip is seen browsing through the items and picking what she needs.

Watch the viral video here:

यूरोपीय देशों में ये कल्चर हैं…



जो सामान आपके काम का नहीं होता…



उसे अपने घर के बाहर रख देते हैं…



जिसे ज़रूरत हो वो ले जाता है…!!



एक भारतीय महिला अपनी ज़रूरत का सामान कैसे ले रही है देखो…



हमारी जनसंख्या वहाँ ज़्यादा हो गई…



तो ये सिस्टम पक्का बंद होगा… pic.twitter.com/mwJOoeYzGE — kapil bishnoi (@Kapil_Jyani_) April 9, 2026

Netizens' reaction to viral video

The idea of leaving items unattended in public spaces, trusting strangers to take only what they need, stood out as both surprising and thought-provoking.

Several users responded with humour and comparisons to Indian realities.

“Here, it would turn into chaos in no time: I saw it first, how did you touch it?” a person commented.

“We usually give such things to scrap dealers, but they give it to those in need," another X user said in the comment section.

“Many times, we keep items we no longer need outside our homes, and by morning, someone has taken them...Try it — even in India, it works the same way,” another person said.

"Nothing wrong in reusing the stuff that is discarded by others," a comment read.

The viral video has, in effect, opened up a conversation on whether such practices could be more widely adopted in India, especially in urban areas grappling with waste management challenges.

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