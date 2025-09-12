Indian Man Beheaded In Texas, Suspect Arrested By Police For Capital Murder

In a brutal incident in Dallas, police have arrested a 37-year-old man, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez and charged him with capital murder in connection with the brutal killing of 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian man working as a motel manager in Texas.

According to police, the crime took place on Wednesday morning after an argument between the suspect and the victim. Cobos-Martinez became angry when Nagamallaiah, through a co-worker, asked him not to use a broken washing machine.

An arrest affidavit cited by CBS News states that after the argument, Cobos-Martinez left the room and returned with a machete. He then attacked Nagamallaiah. The victim ran out to escape, but the suspect continued the assault.

Police said Nagamallaiah was beheaded, and his head was later found in a bin. Shockingly, the attack happened in front of the victim’s wife and son, who had rushed to help him.

Authorities have confirmed that there is video evidence of the incident.

ICE Statement on Suspect’s Release

Following the arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Cobos-Martinez should have “never been free” in the United States. ICE officials blamed the Biden administration for the lack of deportation flights to Cuba, which they said prevented his deportation from the country.

Records show Cobos-Martinez had a criminal history in the US. He had previously been arrested twice for auto theft in Florida and also faced charges in Houston for indecency with a child and assault. He was once held in ICE custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center but was released on an order of supervision, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Social media reactions

The horrific killing has sparked anger among members of the Indian community online. On Twitter, some users expressed disappointment that major US media outlets are not covering the incident widely.

One user wrote, “How shameful, no American media reported it because the victim is brown.”

Another commented, “Indians, remember this: we are on our own. We must unite against hate-mongers and violent extremists who target us.”

Police have charged Cobos-Martinez with capital murder and further investigation in the case is ongoing.