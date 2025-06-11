Indian Man Pinned At Newark Airport Entered US Illegally, Being Deported: Report

Days after a video went viral on social media where the law enforcement agents of the Newark airport were seen pinning down an Indian youth, fresh details have emerged about the youth who reportedly belongs to Haryana. As per reports, the youth who was manhandled at America’s Newark airport and was seen in handcuffs entered the United States illegally. The youth has been admitted to a medical facility.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that the Indian consulate in New York verified the identity of an individual who entered the United States without a valid visa. This individual is being deported back to India in accordance with a court order.

"With regard to a social post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, our Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual, who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order. During his transit in Newark, on finding his behaviour not conducive for travel, he was restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India. Our Consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter," said ANI quoting sources in the MEA.

The MEA had previously raised this issue with the US Embassy in New Delhi after a video related to the incident gained traction online. India has been in continuous communication with US authorities to gather further details regarding the matter.

Earlier, the US Embassy in India said that it won't tolerate illegal entry and abuse of visas. "The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law," it said.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has taken a strict stand against illegal migrants, identifying and deporting most of them.