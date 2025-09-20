Indian Man Shares Heartbreaking Note After US Visa Rejection, Says ‘Carried All Documents, But Nothing Was Checked’

A Reddit post by an Indian man has gone viral after he expressed disappointment over being denied a US tourist visa despite having what he believed were “strong ties back home.”

The 40-year-old man said he and his wife appeared for their US visa interview in September 2025. They had an early morning appointment and reached the embassy by 8 am. After waiting for about an hour, they were called in for the interview. Surprisingly, the entire process lasted only three minutes.

“No questions were asked about my finances, property, or career. I carried all necessary documents, but nothing was checked,” he wrote.

Despite Strong Ties, Denied US Tourist Visa

In his post, the man explained that he is a central government employee with a stable job, owns a house, and has over Rs 50 lakh in savings and investments. He said he had no intention of settling abroad and only wanted to visit the US as a tourist. He also highlighted that he has previously travelled to Dubai and Thailand and was already planning a trip to Japan.

“If a legitimate government servant with a permanent job, house, and big investments isn’t considered to have strong ties, then I don’t know what is,” he wrote.

The man said that the rejection was heartbreaking, especially when he had planned to spend nearly Rs 8–10 lakh on a January 2026 trip to the US. However, he tried to look at the positive side, saying he would now save money by traveling to Japan in the winter and Ireland in the summer instead. He also expressed frustration by mentioning that denial has left a negative mark on his passport records.

Online Debate

The post has sparked online discussions, with many reddit users sharing their own experiences and thoughts. One user wrote, “I have known cases where 214B was given to people who earn less than a lakh a month.”

Another commented, “The first answer was too brief. You could have given the NY/LA plan at that time itself. Plus, even if it's your plan to cover east and west in one trip, it's better to give the officer an expected answer.”

A third user wrote, “20L is like 22k USD. Not really enough to overcome non-immigrant intent alone.”

The viral reddit post continues to spread online, with users debating on visa regulations.