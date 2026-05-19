'Who says there is no money in Canada?': Indian man left stunned after paying tree cutter $700 for one hour of work | VIRAL VIDEO

Viral footage from a social media video uploaded by a resident of Canada living in India sparked a major internet conversation about the earning capabilities of blue-collar jobs overseas. The content creator, Vishal, posted his disbelief as he paid a professional tree cutter $700 USD (approx. Rs 50,000 INR) for a measly one-hour job.

'$700 for one hour': How blue-collar workers are making it big overseas

According to the viral video posted on Vishal's Instagram account, the content creator showed a professional tree trimmer showing up at his place to cut down excess branches on his property. Vishal was astounded at how much money the professional charged him as he questioned the assumption that immigrants and workers struggle economically in developed Western countries.

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"Who says there is no money in Canada?" Vishal said in his viral clip. "I had to pay him $700 in one hour just because of trimming tree branches. I do not mean that this work is easy but if you have the necessary equipment and skills, then it can be extremely lucrative."

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In addition to this, he pointed out that the worker manages to be occupied all through the summer and easily moves into the lucrative job of snow removal in the bitter Canadian winter, resulting in earning a lot all year round.

The costly inputs: Expensive equipment and high level of danger

Despite the shockingly high hourly rate mentioned earlier, Vishal made sure that viewers know that the price was determined by the expertise involved rather than by mere labour. Indeed, professional tree cutting, commonly called "arboriculture," involves costly input such as rigging, commercial chainsaws, protective equipment, and liability insurance.

"This job requires not only physical effort but also accuracy and experience along with very costly equipment. If you get the hang of this occupation, then you can earn huge sums of money," Vishal clarified, pointing out that independent contractors offering lawn maintenance, snow plowing, and landscaping in Canada earn more than white-collar workers.

Netizens react: 'Skills matter more than degrees in the west'

The video quickly gained traction across platforms, drawing thousands of comments from both local Canadians and aspiring immigrants from India. The overriding sentiment focused on the cultural and financial dignity associated with blue-collar jobs in North America.

"This is the reality of Canada. In many fields, a practical skill is worth far more than a university degree," commented one user.

Another user defended the hefty $700 hourly price tag, pointing out the inherent dangers of the profession: "Tree cutting is a high-risk job. One wrong move can destroy a house or cause fatal injuries. When you pay that amount, you aren’t just paying for their time—you are paying for their liability insurance, expensive tools, and the danger they put themselves in."

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