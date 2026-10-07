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Indian mathematician Mahesh Kakde awarded 2026 Ramanujan Prize for contributions to algebraic number theory

Indian mathematician Mahesh Kakde has been awarded the 2026 Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians for his significant contributions to algebraic number theory, including noncommutative Iwasawa theory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Indian mathematician Mahesh Kakde awarded 2026 Ramanujan Prize for contributions to algebraic number theory
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