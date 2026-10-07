/Indian mathematician Mahesh Kakde awarded 2026 Ramanujan Prize for contributions to algebraic number theory

Indian mathematician Mahesh Kakde, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, has received the 2026 Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries in recognition of his significant contributions to algebraic number theory.
The award is jointly presented by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU). It honours mathematicians below the age of 45 who have carried out exceptional research while based in developing countries.
The award includes a cash prize of $10,000, and the recipient is chosen by a panel of distinguished mathematicians appointed through consultations between ICTP and IMU.
Kakde was honoured for his fundamental contributions to noncommutative Iwasawa theory and his work on the Gross-Stark and Brumer-Stark conjectures.
Work related to Hilbert's 12th problem
According to ICTP, Kakde’s research has significant implications for Hilbert’s 12th problem, one of the 23 renowned mathematical problems presented by German mathematician David Hilbert in 1900.
Kakde’s main field of research is algebraic number theory, a branch of mathematics that “uses structures such as fields and groups to study problems involving integers and their generalisations,” a statement from ICTP said.
Educational background
The IISc professor earned his Bachelor of Mathematics from the Indian Statistical Institute in Bangalore. He later pursued a Master of Mathematics and a doctoral degree in pure mathematics at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, completing his PhD in 2008, according to the release.
Following his doctorate, Kakde served as an instructor of mathematics at Princeton University before joining University College London as a research associate.
He later worked at King's College London and was appointed as a professor at IISc Bangalore in 2019.
Kakde’s other awards and recognitions
The Ramanujan Prize is among several notable honours Kakde has received for his contributions to mathematics.
In 2022, he was awarded the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences. He also served as an invited speaker at the International Congress of Mathematicians, where he shared the platform with mathematician Samit Dasgupta.
In 2023, Kakde was included in the Asian Scientist 100, an annual compilation by Asian Scientist Magazine recognising prominent researchers, academics and innovators from across Asia.
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