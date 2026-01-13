Indian Medical Student Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Kazakhstan

Astana: An Indian student lost his life and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Kazakhstan’s Oskemen, the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the embassy said that 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University were returning to Oskemen after an excursion to the Altai Alps in East Kazakhstan when the accident occurred. The deceased has been identified as 25 year-old Mili Mohan, while the injured students are Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B.

The two injured students are undergoing treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Ust-Kamenagorsk. “As per the latest update, their condition is stable,” the embassy said, extending its condolences to the bereaved family. It added that it remains in close contact with the university, hospital authorities and the families concerned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident follows another fatal road accident involving Indian students last week. On January 6, two Indian students were killed and three others injured in a crash near Almaty, the embassy had earlier confirmed.

In a statement shared on X, the mission said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy and offered heartfelt condolences to the affected families. It noted that the injured students were receiving medical care and that family members had reached Kazakhstan and were coordinating closely with embassy officials.

The embassy said it was working with local authorities, hospitals and other stakeholders to provide all possible assistance and was making arrangements to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased students to India on a priority basis.

It also thanked friends, relatives and well-wishers for their messages of concern and said efforts were ongoing to ensure timely communication and support to all those impacted by the incidents.