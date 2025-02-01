'Indian Michael Jackson': Elderly Man Defies Age, Dances To 'Uff Teri Ada' In Viral Video

A video went viral on social media showing an elderly man defying age and dancing to the song “Uff Teri Ada,” impressing the internet. The video was shared on the social media platform Instagram, and it has already garnered over three million views.

Check Video Here

In the video, the man can be seen dressed in a lilac kurta-pyjama and sneakers. He walked up to the dance floor, carrying confidence as he asked the DJ for music. Once he started shaking his leg on the dance floor, he seemed to have owned it.

In the dance performance, which looked impromptu, he was seen dancing and doing effortless steps with infectious energy, which added more glitter to the celebration. "We all have that one relative who dances like this," reads the caption of the post.

Social media users hailed the performance and were in awe of the man’s carefree dance. People were having a party of their own in the comments section. "Dance is about expressing emotions, not about being judged. Love to see people dance their hearts out," a user wrote.

"The way he enjoyed it is pure bliss," a user summed it up perfectly: "This is the kind of happiness that should be prescribed as therapy," said another. And then came the comment that stole the show. “the internet crowned him the "Indian Michael Jackson," a user said.