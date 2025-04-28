'Indian Military Incursion Imminent': Pakistan Defence Minister After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday, in an interview with Reuters, said that a military incursion by India was 'imminent' after the terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, terrorists in the scenic valley gunned down 26 tourists and injured several others, which led to increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the interview, the Pakistani Defence Minister stated that Pakistan has reinforced its forces because the military incursion is 'imminent' now.

Furthermore, Asif added that the Pakistani military had briefed the government about the possibility of an attack by India and said that Pakistan is on high alert.

Asif, in the Reuters interview, added that Pakistan would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if it suspected a direct threat to its existence.

On Sunday, the Pakistani Defence Minister, in another interview, had said that China, Russia, and Western countries could set up an 'international investigation team' and find out if India or Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying.

According to media reports, he said in the interview that he believes that China, Russia, and Western nations could play a 'positive role' in this crisis.

After the bloodbath in Pahalgam, India on April 23 suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, took action on diplomatic relations with Pakistan, and announced other measures in response to the attack.

Reacting to the measures taken by India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will join a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation" into the terrorist attack.