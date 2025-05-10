India-Pakistan War: India on Saturday rejected Pakistan's allegation that India launched a missile attack on Afghanistan. Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that no Indian missiles have targeted Afghanistan, and the people of Afghanistan know which country has been targeting their civilians.

"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian mailers have hit Afghanistan totally frivolous allegation and I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has on multiple occasions in just the last one and a half years targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," said Misri.

Speaking about the evolving India-Pakistan situation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

The Foreign Secretary further said that Pakistan continues to target civilians & civilian infrastructure in J&K and Punjab and has made ludicrous claims of missiles being fired at the religious site. He also rejected Pakistan's claim of critical infrastructure damage, terming it 'completely false'.

Sharing details of the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan has attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa. "India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," said Singh.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also said that the Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. "Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," she said.