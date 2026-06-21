/Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga

"Welcoming the gathering, High Commissioner Shri Ramu Abbagani reflected on the global significance of International Day of Yoga, observed annually since 2015 following Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s proposal at the United Nations. He remarked, “Yoga trains the mind to become our friend. It helps us remain confident and smile through the difficulties in life. It is a gift for all—regardless of age or background. Its practice fosters both health and happiness, cultivating inner balance and enhancing overall well-being", the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.