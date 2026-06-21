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Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga

The Indian High Commission in the UK celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga with a special programme at the Strand in London. In his remarks at the event, High Commissioner P. Kumaran highlighted yoga’s importance and relevance in today’s fast-paced world and its growing role in promoting healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga
Image Credit: Indian missions across world hold yoga sessions to mark International Day of Yoga (Photo Credit: IANS)

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