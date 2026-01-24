Indian national among four killed in domestic shooting in Atlanta; suspect arrested

An Indian national was among four people shot dead in the United States in what police believe was a domestic dispute, authorities have confirmed. The shooting occurred at a residence in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, near Atlanta.

While local officials did not initially disclose the victims’ nationalities, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said one of those killed was an Indian citizen.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the consulate said in a post on X.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar. His wife, 43-year-old Meemu Dogra, was among those killed. The other victims were named as Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

Investigators said three children were found hiding in a closet when officers arrived at the scene. According to Fox5 Atlanta, the children had concealed themselves for safety, and one of them managed to call 911, prompting the police response.

Gwinnett County Police said officers found four people dead inside the home. “At this time, there are no outstanding suspects. The motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic-related,” police said in a statement.

Authorities added that the suspect was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody. Reports said Vijay Kumar has been charged with multiple counts, including murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.

The investigation is ongoing.