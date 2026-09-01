/Tragedy in the crossfire: Indian national among 12 dead in massive overnight Russian missile barrage across Ukraine

An Indian citizen is among the 12 individuals killed after a series of Russian ballistic missile and drone strikes against cities and critical infrastructures in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dozens of other individuals have been injured as explosions hit residential apartments and important transport stations.
The missile attacks hit several regions, putting thousands of Ukrainian families under darkness and testing the emergency rescue response to the limit.
The capital and its infrastructure were heavily bombed in the latest night missile strikes.
Boryspil residential bombardment: A five-story residential apartment in Boryspil experienced heavy damages, leading to the evacuation of about 50 citizens, including four deaths and 13 injuries.
Kyiv railways depot: A ballistics missile strike hit a Kyiv rail depot, killing seven people, out of which six were Ukrainian railway workers after an explosion in a nearby workshop.
Impact on operations: This attack caused huge fires and led to the suspension of the operation of two railways for a period, causing some train delays of up to 15 hours.
Apart from the capital, the strikes were carried out through Russian drones and aerial-guided missiles in several Ukrainian oblasts.
Power outages: Continuous strikes in the Odesa and nearby areas caused power outage to thousands of houses.
Damage to export and borders: Important export infrastructure and border point near the Romanian border faced structural damages.
Range: The attacks were carried out in Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipro.
Hundreds of rescuers were deployed immediately to deal with the ongoing tragedy in the capital and surrounding regions.
Ukrzaliztsia, the state railway operator, extended immediate support to the family members of the dead workers, while government officials continue to assess the extent of the damages done by the deadliest air attacks in weeks.
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