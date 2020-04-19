Indian Navy continues to be Mission Deployed and Combat Ready amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Hours after 26 officers of Indian Navy tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 at Mumbai on Saturday (April 18), Indian Navy said that it continues to be Mission Deployed and Combat Ready to meet any challenges in the maritime domain and is committed to containing the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The 26 sailors, who were placed in isolation after testing positive, belong to shore establishment INS Angre.

"There has so far not been a single case of Covid-19 onboard any ship, submarine or air station of the Indian Navy. Our naval assets continue to be mission-deployed in three dimensions, with all the networks and space assets functioning optimally. The Navy remains combat-ready, mission-capable and is in full readiness to partake in the national mission to fight the pandemic as well as to provide support to our friendly neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region," Indian Navy said in a press release.

"Our assets continue to remain on patrol covering a vast oceanic swath from the Straits of Malacca in the East to Bab-el-Mandeb in the West, including undertaking Op Sankalp to provide reassurance and protection to our merchant vessels and Anti-piracy patrols in Gulf of Aden. The detection of these Covid-19 cases is a result of meticulous contact tracing and aggressive screening/testing carried out by Western Naval Command after one sailor tested positive on 07 April. All these sailors continue to remain asymptomatic and are being monitored at INHS Asvini, under the care of the best medical professionals," added the press release.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7, 2020. The 20 Navy personnel undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were part of the logistics establishment of Western Naval Command, said Official sources.

The 26 Navy personnel who have tested positive reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All of their primary contacts have been tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the entire living block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown. The Indian Navy has said all actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken.

"Since the sailor was tested positive for Covid-19, the entire premises of the Unit have been sealed off. Containment zones and buffer areas have been designated and frequent disinfection continues to be carried out as per protocol to contain spread by breaking the chain of transmission. All other areas within naval premises have been under strict lockdown and stringent quarantine and safety protocols have been enforced for personnel and their families, with door to door screening being undertaken for identification of cases, if any," the Navy noted.