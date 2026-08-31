/Indian Navy to commission DSV Nipun today to support underwater operations

The Indian Navy is set to commission Nipun, the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Nistar-class, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai today. The induction of the specialised vessel will mark an important addition to the Navy’s deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities and herald the beginning of a new chapter in the ship’s journey from construction to operational service.
Indian Navy said in a tweet today, "Nipun is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy today, with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, presiding over the ceremony. The commissioning marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities."
#WATCH | Indian Navy tweets, "Nipun is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy today, with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, presiding over the ceremony. The commissioning marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s maritime… pic.twitter.com/mLpvkWrLGd— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026
Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the vessel has been indigenously designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam. It said that Nipun represents a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence shipbuilding. The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on 30 Jul 2026, following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials.
Nipun is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. The ship is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy’s capability to support submarine rescue operations, said the Ministry.
The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable Nipun to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface.
The forthcoming commissioning of Nipun will further strengthen the Indian Navy’s ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India’s maritime areas of interest. The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country’s shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy’s operational requirements.
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