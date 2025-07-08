Indian Navy Fortifies Maritime Security, Test Fires Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket; Can Kill Enemy Subs In Seconds

India has been fortifying its maritime security with the induction of new weapons and systems. The Indian Navy on Tuesday successfully carried out user trials of an anti-submarine rocket that can kill targets even at a distance of over 8 kms. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO and Indian Navy for the achievement.

"User trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) were successfully carried out from INS Kavaratti from June 23, 2025 to July 07, 2025. DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, has designed and developed ERASR for the indigenous rocket launcher (IRL) of Indian Naval Ships," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

According to the ministry, ERASR is a totally indigenous anti-submarine rocket used to combat submarine and fired from onboard IRL of Indian Naval Ships. "It has twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency. The ERASR uses an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze," it said.

The ministry added that so far, a total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test evaluated at different ranges. All the specified objectives of the trials such as Range performance, Electronic Time Fuze functioning and Warhead functioning were successfully demonstrated, it added.

The ERASR Rockets were developed jointly by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Hyderabad and Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited. "With the successful completion of User Trials, Indian Navy is expected to induct the ERASR System soon," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry involved in the development & trials of the system. He stated that the induction of this system into the Indian Navy will boost its striking power.

This comes days after the Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal and inducted the first of sixteen Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) in its fleet. The Indian Navy faces a dual threat in the Indian Ocean region and the Arabian Sea - from China and Pakistan. To counter the threats, the Navy has been working to enhance its capabilities.