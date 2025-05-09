Advertisement
https://zeenews.india.com/india/indian-navy-gets-anti-submarine-craft-arnala-amid-conflict-with-pakistan-2898207.html
Indian Navy Gets Anti-Submarine Craft 'Arnala' Amid Conflict With Pakistan

'Arnala', the first of the eight ASW-SWCs (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Indian Navy on May 8, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 04:53 AM IST|Source: ANI
In a significant boost to India’s coastal defence capabilities amid ongoing conflict with Pakistan, the Indian Navy on Wednesday took delivery of ‘Arnala’, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), at L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

The vessel, indigenously designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, marks a major step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Built in collaboration with L&T Shipyard under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the ship meets the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) classification standards.

"Arnala is named after the historic fort ‘Arnala’ located off Vasai, Maharashtra, a reflection of India’s rich maritime heritage. The 77 m long warship, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination. The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search & rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine laying capabilities," said the defence ministry in a statement.

Its induction is expected to significantly enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities in coastal regions.

The delivery of 'Arnala' underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to indigenous shipbuilding and aligns with the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, with more than 80% of the ship’s components sourced domestically.

