Indian Navy Gets Anti-Submarine Craft 'Arnala' Amid Conflict With Pakistan

In a significant boost to India’s coastal defence capabilities amid ongoing conflict with Pakistan, the Indian Navy on Wednesday took delivery of ‘Arnala’, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), at L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

The vessel, indigenously designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, marks a major step forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Built in collaboration with L&T Shipyard under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the ship meets the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) classification standards.

"Arnala is named after the historic fort ‘Arnala’ located off Vasai, Maharashtra, a reflection of India’s rich maritime heritage. The 77 m long warship, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination. The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search & rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine laying capabilities," said the defence ministry in a statement.

Its induction is expected to significantly enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities in coastal regions.

The delivery of 'Arnala' underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to indigenous shipbuilding and aligns with the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, with more than 80% of the ship’s components sourced domestically.