Indian Navy, IB Officers Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack In J&K; UAE, Nepal Residents Among 16 Dead

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A 26-year-old Indian Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, was among those killed in the terrorist attack at the Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. According to reports, Narwal was a native of Haryana and had recently gotten married on April 16. He was posted in Kochi and was on leave at the time of the incident, said Defence Officials.

"One Indian Navy Officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal (aged 26 years), who was posted in Kochi, has been killed in the Pahalgam attack while he was on leave. He is a native of Haryana and got married on 16 April," said Defence Officials. Some reports also claimed that an officer of Intelligence Bureau was also killed in the attack. The identity is yet to be revealed.

While unconfirmed reports suggest a total death toll of 27, official figures have confirmed 16 deaths so far, including two foreign nationals. Around 20 other tourists and locals were injured in the attack. As per a list released by authorities, those killed include one each from Nepal and the UAE, two each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, and one each from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir. The domicile details of six others are yet to be confirmed.

In response to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency review meeting in Srinagar, even as a massive manhunt was launched by security forces.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps issued a statement condemning the attack, "On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced. In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by local populace. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Baisaran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice."