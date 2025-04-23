Indian Navy Officer, Who Got Married On April 16, Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack While On Honeymoon; Watch His Last Video

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tragedy struck the town of Karnal as news emerged that Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young officer in the Indian Navy, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Vinay, a native of Bhusli village, had recently gotten married and was on his honeymoon with his wife when the attack occurred.

Vinay, 26, was posted in Kochi and was on leave at the time of the incident. Just days ago, on April 16, he had tied the knot with Himanshi, a resident of Gurugram. The couple had celebrated their wedding reception on April 19 and had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon. The tragic news turned the celebratory atmosphere at his home into one of mourning. Vinay lived with his parents and sister in Sector 7 of Karnal.

Last video shared by Lt. Vinay Narwal before he was killed by terrorists. Just 26, newly married, and committed to serving the nation—his life was cut short in the Pahalgam massacre. Life can be brutally unfair.



Hope justice is served



His father, Rajesh Narwal, is a retired official from the Excise Department, while his mother, Asha Narwal, and grandfather, Hawa Singh—retired from the police department—are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Vinay had studied at St. Kabir School up to 12th grade and completed his engineering from Sonipat.

Neighbors, who had recently joined in celebrating Vinay's wedding, were in shock and gathered outside the family home to express their grief. Many were too heartbroken to even enter the house. As of now, it is reported that Vinay's father has left to retrieve his son’s body.

The family had not yet informed Vinay’s mother and elderly relatives at home, fearing the emotional toll. The sudden loss has cast a pall of sorrow over the entire neighborhood, which was just days ago filled with joy and festivity.