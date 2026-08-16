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Indian Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead at Mumbai home; probe underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Indian Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead at Mumbai home; probe underway
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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