/Indian Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead at Mumbai home; probe underway

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife, and their two minor children were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Colaba, in south Mumbai, police said. The incident was reported on August 15. According to preliminary findings, the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide, while his wife and children, aged two months and three years, are suspected to have died after being poisoned. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children.
Police said post-mortem examinations are underway and will help establish the exact causes and sequence of the deaths. Investigators are also examining other evidence and circumstances that may have preceded the incident.
The Indian Navy has confirmed the deaths and said it is assisting the police investigation.
“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police, and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the Navy said in a statement.
The identities of the deceased have not been released so far.
Both the police and the Navy are continuing their investigations, with further details expected once the post-mortem examinations and other inquiries are completed.
(With IANS inputs)
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